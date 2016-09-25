Complete Volume 31, Annual Review 2016
Front Matter
Articles
- Foreword
by Virginia E. Scholtes and Sorin G. Zaharia
Patent Law
- Saving Patent Law from Competition Policy and Economic Theories: Kimble v. Marvel Entertainment LLC.
by Cassandra E. Havens
- Teva v. Sandoz: The Supreme Court Rejects Millennial Federal Circuit’s “Clearly Erroneous” Review Standard
by Cassandra E. Havens
- The Global Convergence of FRAND Licensing Practices: Towards “Interoperable” Legal Standards
by Benjamin C. Li
- Concluding the Akamai Chapter of Divided Infringement: Is the Liability Loophole Closed?
by Jingyuan Luo
- Ariosa Diagnostics v. Sequenom: Metastasis of Mayo and Myriad and the Evisceration of Patent Eligibility for Molecular Diagnostics
by Philip Merksamer
- Commil v.Cisco: Implications of the Intent Standard for Inducement Liability on Willfulness
by Nate Ngerebara
- Rethinking Finality in the PTAB Age
by Peggy P. Ni
- Misguided Panic and Missed Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Inventions: How Unexpected Results Eclipsed Reasonable Expectation of Success in BMS v. Teva
by Christelle K. Pride
- Patent Infringement Demand Letters: Does Noerr-Pennington or the First Amendment Preempt State Law Liability for Misleading Statements?
by Eric J. Riedel
- Williamson v. Citrix Online: A Fundamental Shift and Return to Form in Means-Plus-Function Interpretation
by Shong Yin
Copyright Law
- Turtle Power: The Case for Common Law Protection for Pre-1972 Sound Recordings
by Christopher J. Norton
- Garcia v. Google: Authorship in Copyright
by Diana C. Obradovich
Trademark Law
- Standing the Test of Time: Likelihood of Confusion in Multi Time Machine v. Amazon
by Andrea M. Hall
Cyberlaw and Venture Law
- Autonomous Vehicle Regulation: How an Uncertain Legal Landscape May Hit The Brakes on Self-Driving Cars
by Jessica S. Brodsky
- Antitrust Enforcement in the Developing E-Book Market: Apple, Amazon, and the Future of the Publishing Industry
by Zachary C. Flood
- Net Neutrality and the FCC’s 2015 Open Internet Order
by Simone A. Friedlander
- Regulating Personalized Medicine
by Sarah Y. Kwon
- Edtech and Student Privacy: California Law as a Model
by Dylan Peterson
- Internet of Things: Underlying Technologies, Interoperability, and Threats to Privacy and Security
by Swaroop Poudel
- Sharing Economy Misclassification: Employees and Independent Contractors in Transportation Network Companies
by Robert L. Redfearn III
Privacy Law
- Protecting the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: “Exposure” Data Breaches and Suggestions for Coping with Them
by Yasmine Agelidis
- Fair Notice of Unfair Practices: Due Process in FTC Data Security Enforcement after Wyndham
by J. William Binkley
- Elonis v. United States: The Next Twelve Years
by Jing Xun Quek
- City Of Los Angeles v. Patel: The Fourth Amendment’s “Special Needs” in the Information Age
by Maximilian Sladek de la Cal