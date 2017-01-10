Spring 2017 Writing Competition

1st Prize: $1,000 and Publication in the Fall 2017 Issue of BTLJ*

2nd Prize: $750

3rd Prize: $500

Aldo J. Test Award for Best Berkeley Law Submission: $1000

Topics: We will accept submissions on a wide variety of topics at the intersection of law and technology, including but not limited to: intellectual property, antitrust, First Amendment, entertainment and new media, information privacy/data protection, telecommunications, biotechnology, internet, and cybercrime.

Deadline: Submissions must be received by 5pm PST on March 6, 2017.

The competition is open to all J.D. candidates.

Each student may submit only one entry.

Submitted papers must be unpublished. Papers must be no more than 50 pages long, including footnotes. Do NOT use endnotes. Margins should be 1″, minimum. Body text must be double-spaced. Font must be Times New Roman or a similar serif font, and 12 point. Footnotes may be 10 pt and single-spaced but there should be a space between notes. Citations must conform to the 20th Ed. of The Bluebook. Submissions are judged anonymously, so the author’s name should not appear anywhere on the paper.

To submit electronically, please send the completed cover sheet and a copy of your paper to btljwritingcompetition@ gmail.com. Submissions MUST include a signed cover sheet that may be downloaded by clicking on “cover sheet” in the preceding sentence above.

Winners will be notified and final results will appear on the Journal’s website in late spring. Due to the large number of entries, the Journal cannot contact other entrants.

Submit an electronic copy of your (1) paper and (2) Cover Sheet to:

btljwritingcompetition@gmail.c om

*To be eligible for publication, the winning article must meet the Journal’s publication standards.*