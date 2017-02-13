Future and Desiigner, Copyright in Atlanta?

By: Joth Bhullar

After his success with “Panda”, which topped at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts, and signing a record deal with GOOD Music, Desiigner is now a household name in hip hop. Desiigner is a Brookyln-born rapper who has capitalized on the trap music style that originated in the South and recently popularized by another rapper named Future.

This style is characterized by the heavy use of auto-tune and trap beats interposed with ad-lib lyrics delivered in a gritty tone. Desiigner has been heavily criticized for his success, as many feel that his style is merely a direct appropriation of Future’s.

Rappers borrowing the style and tone of other songs isn’t a new concept. We’ve seen the likes of Kanye West, Nelly, Pharrell and Robin Thicke end up in court over the rights to sample previous songs. But, it is rare to see an artist attempt to appropriate the entire persona of another. Desiigner hasn’t just borrowed Future’s stylistic tendencies for the purposes of one song, but seems to be borrowing the style for his entire career. Desiigner has gone beyond mimicry or homage, and seems to be stepping into the boundaries of copyright violation. If you aren’t familiar with the two artists, watch this video from Complex, where a group of people attempt to tell the difference between Future and Desiigner’s most recent works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Jh7v3zElNU

The similarities are striking to the average listener. So, this begs the question, does Future, who began his career years before Desiigner, have a case for copyright infringement, or is this type of “borrowing” fair game in the world of hip-hop? There is very little litigation regarding rap flow or style, as typically the cases revolve around sampling of the beats themselves. As a result, we must look towards the relevant statute in the field of copyright law to determine whether Future has a claim against Desiigner. If we proceed with the legal notion that Future has a copyright on his own persona and style, is Desiigner’s career an infringement on this copyright?

Fair Use

Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act, use of a copyrighted work will not be considered an infringement on the original copyright if it is a “fair use”. In determining whether a new work is a fair use of a copyrighted work, four factors are considered: (1) the purpose and character of the use, (2) nature of the copyrighted work, (3) amount and substantiality of the portion used in relation to the copyrighted work as a whole and (4) the effect of the use upon the potential market for or value of the copyrighted work.

These factors are not considered in isolation, but rather they are weighed together. Typically, the first factor, concerning the purpose and character of the use of a copyrighted work heavily influences how the court weighs the other factors. If a new work is determined to be transformative, the other factors will have less significance in weighing against a finding of fair use. If it is not considered transformative, the other factors will likely weigh heavily against a finding of fair use. Thus, this article will only focus on the first factor, and will attempt to ascertain whether a court would find that Desiigner’s style constitutes a transformative use of Future’s original work.

The First Factor

The first factor in a fair use enquiry is the purpose and character of the use, including whether such use is of a commercial nature or is for nonprofit educational purposes. Here, a court will attempt to determine whether Desiigner’s style merely “supersedes” Future’s, or alternatively, if it is transformative and adds something new through an alteration of the original expression, meaning, or purpose. The more transformative a new work, the less significance is given to the extent of the commercial nature. (See Campbell v. Acuff-Rose Music, Inc., 510 U.S. 569 (1994)).

Under the first factor, a work that is found to be a successful “parody” is considered inherently transformative. (See SunTrust Bank v. Houghton Mifflin Co., 268 F.3d 1257 (11th Cir. 2001)). However, it is likely that a court would find that Desiigner’s style is not a parody, as he never directly comments upon or criticizes Future’s style. Additionally, even though a parody would be an affirmative defense to an infringement, Desiigner would likely not assert a defense of parody as it would delegitimize his attempts to become his own artist. The irony, then, is that a parody determination would allow Desiigner to continue borrowing from Future’s style, but it would essentially make a mockery of his whole career.

Transformative Under the First Factor

However, when a work is not a parody, courts may still find that this first factor is satisfied if the new work is “transformative” in purpose, in that the new works adds something unique through an alteration of the original expression or meaning. This is where a potential case would become fascinating.

Courts have typically found that a new work holds transformative value when it significantly changes the details of the original, while conveying an entirely different purpose and meaning. (See Blanch v. Koons 467 F.3d 244, 246 (2d Cir. 2006)). However, courts have declined to find a transformative use when a defendant has done no more than find a new way to exploit the creative virtues of an original work. An attempt to repackage an original work to satiate the fandom of the original is not transformative. (See Castle Rock Entm’t, Inc. v. Carol Publ’g Grp., Inc. 150 F.3d 132, 142 (2d Cir. 1998))

As a lawyer representing Future, I would point the court to the songs “Panda” and “Timmy Turner” as reflective of Desiigner’s attempts to repackage the creativity of Future in order to usurp his success. Although the lyrics and content of these songs are different, I would urge the court to find that this falls short of transformative meaning as the lyrics are merely ancillary to the primary nature of the songs, which are derived from the distinctive style made popular by Future.

In a song, the “meaning” and “purpose” of the work, for determining a transformative use is often ascertained through an interpretation of the lyrics. However, when Desiigner’s songs are played, the lyrics are hardly discernible, which points to the fact these new lyrics do not constitute any meaningful purpose, but rather they are used only as filler so that the tone and style of Future’s voice can be appropriated. Desiigner, I would argue, purposefully slurs his words and makes his lyrics ambiguous in order to divert attention to just the tone of his voice and the style of his delivery, both of which are seemingly appropriated from Future.

If the lyrics do not create a new meaning or purpose, then Desiigner’s claim of a transformative use would fall apart. Since the first factor of a fair use test is weighted the most heavily, a court will likely go on to determine that the commercial nature of Desiigner’s work, the extent of his copying, and the effect of his use upon the potential market for Future’s work will all weigh against a finding of fair use.

Although there is very little precedent in the realm of rap “style” and “tone”, Future would potentially have a strong claim against Desiigner for a copyright infringement. In a case as egregious as Desiigner’s, where the style is neither a parodic work nor a transformative use of an original, a court should deliver a judgment against Desiigner and send a direct message to all future appropriators.