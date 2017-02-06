Podcast Episode 1

Episode Name: Copyright in the Digital Age

Description: Chante and Patrick interview Fred VonLohmann, Copyright Counsel at Google to learn about his work at Google, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, and YouTubes’s “Content ID” service.

Hosts: Chante Westmoreland & Patrick Johnson

Disclaimer: “Any opinions expressed represent the views of the individual speaking, and do not necessarily reflect the views of UC Berkeley, Berkeley Law, the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology, the Berkeley Technology Law Journal, sponsoring firms, the hosts of the podcast, or other affiliates. Further, any legal analysis should not be taken as legal advice.” ​