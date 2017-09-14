Spring 2017 Notes & Comments Competition Winners

Earlier this year, BTLJ invited J.D. candidates from around the country to submit comments on topics at the intersection of law and technology. We received an unprecedented number of submissions, and we were blown away by the variety and quality of submissions we received. After deliberation, we are thrilled to announce the results of our Spring 2017 Writing Competition. Congratulations to our winners, and thank you to all participants for your submissions! We encourage all interested student authors to keep a lookout for announcements relating to our Spring 2018 Writing Competition.

First Place: Computer-Aided Destruction: Regulating 3-D Printed Firearms Without Infringing on Individual Liberties

Jessica Berkowitz

J.D. 2018, Vanderbilt University Law School

Berkowitz’s piece analyzes the First and Second Amendment implications of regulating 3-D printed firearms, and suggests novel approaches to implementing safety regulations that comply with the strictures imposed by both Amendments. Her piece will be published in Volume 33, Issue 1 of the Journal, forthcoming 2018.

Second Place: A Tale of Electronic Bass Music & The Elusive Composition Copyright: A Discussion Of The Gap in Copyright Protection For Bass Music Producers

Jennifer Tsai-Lin Marr

J.D. 2018, Harvard Law School

Third Place: Creating Artificial Intelligence Liability Laws: Maintaining the Incentive to Innovate while Encouraging Investment in Safeguards

Brandon Jackson

J.D. 2018, University of California, Berkeley, School of Law

Aldo J. Test Award for Best Berkeley Submission: Stop, Frisk…Swab?

Anna Tsiotsias

J.D. 2017, University of California, Berkeley, School of Law