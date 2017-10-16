Don’t You (Forget About the GDPR)

Tony Bedel & Chante Westmoreland interview Daphne Keller, Director of Intermediary Liability at the Center for Internet and Society at Stanford Law School. This discussion focuses on Europe’s new privacy regime, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the right to be forgotten. Under the GDPR companies around the world will be required to keep data private, but how companies should comply with the right for individuals to delist information is less clear. The fast-approaching GDPR implementation date (May 25, 2018) behooves the discussion. Production help from Liz Freeman Rosenzweig.

Download Interview Transcript

