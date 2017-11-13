Do Robots Dream of Electric IP?

Can a robot get a copyright for its works? If not who owns the property? It would have been difficult for our constitutional framers to envision the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI and machine

learning are already creating valuable properties, but how to protect those properties requires careful planning because they do not fit well into our current intellectual property (IP) regimes. Hosts Tony Bedel and Chante Westmoreland (JD Candidates ’18) discuss with White & Case Partner Carrie LeRoy these conflicts. Special thanks to the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology for putting us in touch.

Like this: Like Loading...