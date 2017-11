Shussh and Save Your IP: Trade Secret Law with Matt Caplan

Matt Caplan, a partner at Cooley LLP, and our hosts (Tony Bedel ’18 and Chante Eliaszadeh ’20) discuss how to protect intellectual property with trade secrets. Matt explains how trade secrets are an essential tool for startups and new ventures. The podcast also explores the recent Waymo v. Uber trade secret litigation.

