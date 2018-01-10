Letter to Congress from Library Associations Criticizes Copyright Small Claims Bill

Published on January 10, 2018

The Library Copyright Alliance (LCA), representing the American Library Association, the Association of Research Libraries, and the Association of College and Research Libraries, sent a letter to Reps. Jeffries and Marino in opposition to the CASE Act. Co-signing the letter were Authors Alliance, Center for Democracy & Technology, Engine, Public Knowledge, R Street Institute, and Re:Create.

See also Carrie Russell, American Library Association, “The Copyright Office Doesn’t Need a Small Claims Court” (Oct. 23, 2017).

