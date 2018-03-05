BTLJ 2018 Student Writing Competition

Always wanted to have your work published? You’re in luck! We are thrilled to invite all currently enrolled law students (including JD, LLM, and JSD candidates, as well as law students currently outside the United States) to participate in our Spring 2018 writing competition.

We will accept submissions from graduate-level law students on a wide variety of topics at the intersection of law and technology, including but not limited to: technology and the public interest, privacy, internet law, intellectual property, antitrust, First Amendment issues, entertainment and news media, telecommunications, biotechnology, and cybercrime. We are always impressed by the variety of the submissions we receive, so don’t be afraid to be creative.

Submissions must be received by 5pm PST on March 28, 2018.

Please refer to the rules and cover sheet linked above for additional information. Contact btljwritingcompetition@gmail.com with any questions. We look forward to reading your submissions!

*To be eligible for publication, the winning article must meet the Journal’s publication standards

