Ground Control to Major Tom: This is Your Lawyer Speaking
What laws apply in space? Gabriel is an attorney with 11 years of experience in the US Start department’s office of the legal advisor. He works on several issues, including international law and space law. This podcast discusses several hot topics in space law including: privately-funded space exploration, weapons in space, liability issues in space, and the future of space law.
Gabriel’s recommended space law resources:
United Nations Office of Outer Space Affairs (international policy)
Other Resources:
Berkeley Center for Law & Technology (BCLT)
Berkeley Technology Law Journal (BTLJ)
