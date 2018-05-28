COMPLETE VOLUME 32, ISSUE 3
FRONT MATTER
ARTICLES
- FTC 2.0: Keeping Pace with Online Platforms
by Terrell McSweeny
- Platform Market Power
by Kenneth A. Bamberger & Orly Lobel
- Deterring Cybercrime: Focus on Intermediaries
by Aniket Kesari, Chris Hoofnagle & Damon McCoy
- Platform Law and the Brand Enterprise
by Sonia K. Katyal & Leah Chan Grinvald
- Designing Against Discrimination in Online Markets
by Karen Levy & Solon Barocas
- How Digital Assistants Can Harm Our Economy, Privacy, and Democracy
by Maurice E. Stucke & Ariel Ezrachi