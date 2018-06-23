Volume 33, Issue 1

ARTICLES
- Information Fiduciaries in Practice: Data Privacy and User Expectations
by Ariel Dobkin
- Computer-Aided Destruction: Regulating 3D-Printed Firearms Without Infringing on Individual Liberties
by Jessica Berkowitz
- IP Privateering in the Markets for Desktop and Mobile Operating Systems
by Daniel L. Rubinfeld
- At the Privacy Vanguard: California’s Electronic Communications Privacy Act (CalECPA)
by Susan Freiwald
- Digital Exhaustion: New Law from the Old World
by Lothar Determann
- Patent Pool Outsiders
by Michael Mattioli
- The Right Tools: Europe’s Intermediary Liability Laws and the EU 2016 General Data Protection Regulation
by Daphne Keller