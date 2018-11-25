Citizen Clinic @ UC Berkeley
Today we’re welcoming Sean Brooks and Steve Trush to the show. Sean Brooks is the Director and Steve Trush is the Deputy Director of the Citizen Clinic, a public-interest cybersecurity clinic here at UC Berkeley. Established in 2015, the clinic supports politically-vulnerable organizations’ efforts to defend themselves against online threats and implement implement new policies and technical controls that enhance their cybersecurity.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Katie Burkhart