Volume 33, Issue 3

- Is Design Patent Examination Too Lax?
by Sarah Burstein
- Copyright Rulemaking: Past as Prologue
by Joseph P. Liu
- Beware the Trademark Echo Chamber: Why Federal Courts Should Not Defer to USPTO Decisions
by Deborah R. Gerhardt
- Scholarly Concerns About a Proposed Copyright Small Claims Tribunal
by Pamela Samuelson & Kathryn Hashimoto
- If You Build It, They Will Come: The Promises and Pitfalls of a Copyright Small Claims Process
by Ben Depoorter
- The Limits of Copyright Office Expertise
by Aaron Perzanowski
- The Non-Doctrine of Redundancy
by Saurabh Vishnubhakat
- Inter Partes Review and the Design of Post-Grant Patent Reviews
by Colleen Chien, Christian Helmers & Alfred Spigarelli