Featured, Student Podcast Net Neutrality with Berkeley Law Profs. Erik Stallman and Tejas Narechania (Big Conversations)

We sat down with Berkeley Law professors (and former FTC attorneys) Erik Stallman and Tejas Narechania for an overview of the issue of net neutrality and to discuss the D.C. Circuit’s recent major decision about the issue.

Hosts: Dan Noel ’21 and Allan Holder ’21