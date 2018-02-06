Video Games and the Law

How does the law handle the latest video games? Nikko Plassaras is a litigation associate at Fenwick & West, LLP. His practice focuses on intellectual property litigation and counseling. Nikko works closely with video game clients. This practice area requires attorneys to confront intellectual property issues that are unique to video games. For example, which aspects of a game are protected by copyright, patent, trademark or something else? How do video game creators use the law to keep games interesting? Do those click-wrap agreements matter? To find out, listen to this conversation about Nikko’s study of how the law and video games intersect and what new lawyers need to consider.

Special thanks to Claire Trias and the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology!

