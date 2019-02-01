Berkeley Technology Law Journal 2019 Writing Competition

1st Prize: $1,000 and Publication in the Spring 2020 Issue of BTLJ*

2nd Prize: $500

Aldo J. Test Award for Best Berkeley Law Submission: $250

Topics: We will accept submissions from graduate-level law students on a wide variety of topics at the intersection of law and technology, including but not limited to: technology and the public interest, privacy, internet law, intellectual property, antitrust, First Amendment issues, entertainment and news media, telecommunications, biotechnology, and cybercrime.

Deadline: Submissions must be received by 5pm PST on March 27, 2019.

Rules:

1. The competition is open to all currently enrolled graduate-level law students (including J.D., L.L.M., and J.S.D. candidates, along with law students outside of the United States).

2. Each student may submit only one entry.

3. Submitted papers must be unpublished. Papers must be no more than 50 pages long, including footnotes. Do NOT use endnotes. Margins should be 1”, minimum. Body text must be double-spaced. Font must be Times New Roman or a similar serif font, and 12 point. Footnotes may be 10 point and single-spaced, but there should be a space between notes. Citations must conform to the 20th Ed. of The Bluebook. Submissions are judged anonymously, so the author’s name should not appear anywhere on the paper.

4. To submit electronically, please send the completed cover sheet and a copy of your paper to btljwritingcompetition@gmail.com. Submissions MUST include a signed cover sheet that may be downloaded from the Journal website. Please submit your paper as a Microsoft Word 1997-2004 compatible document (.doc format).

Winners will be notified and final results will appear on the Journal’s website in late spring 2019. Due to the large number of entries, the Journal cannot contact other entrants.

*To be eligible for publication, the winning article must meet the Journal’s publication standards.