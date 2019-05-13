COMPLETE VOLUME 34, ISSUE 1
FRONT MATTER
ARTICLES
- Grants
by W. Nicholson Price II
- Algorithms as Illegal Agreements
by Michal S. Gal
- Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service as an Essential Facility: Market Structure, Competition, and the Need for Industry and Regulatory Solutions
by Kamila Benzina
- Rethinking Explainable Machines: The GDPR’s “Right to Explanation” Debate and the Rise of Algorithmic Audits in Enterprise
by Bryan Casey, Ashkon Farhangi & Roland Vogl
- The Right to Explanation, Explained
by Margot E. Kaminski
- Economic Analysis of Network Effects and Intellectual Property
by Peter S. Menell