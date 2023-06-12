COMPLETE VOLUME 37, ISSUE 3
FRONT MATTER
ARTICLES
- Considering a Right to Repair Software
by Robert W. Gomulkiewicz
- Shane Rattenbury, the Productivity Commission, and the Right to Repair: Intellectual Property, Consumer Rights, and Sustainable Development in Australia
by Matthew Rimmer
- Per Se Illegality of Exclusive Deals and Tyings as Fair Competition
by Daniel A. Hanley
- The Continuing Right to Repair
by Shubha Ghosh
- Mandating Repair Scores
by Aaron Perzanowski
- How the Federal Trade Commission Can Use Section 5 to Strengthen the Right to Repair
by Michael A. Carrier
- Toward a Canadian Right to Repair: Opportunities and Challenges
by Anthony D. Rosborough