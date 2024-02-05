Announcing the Berkeley Technology Law Journal 2024 Writing Competition!

Prizes

1st Prize: $1,000 & PUBLICATION IN THE FALL 2024 ISSUE OF BTLJ (Vol. 40

Issue 1)

2nd Prize: $500

ALDO J. TEST AWARD: BEST BERKELEY LAW SUBMISSION: $250

Topics

We will accept submissions from graduate-level law students on a wide variety of topics at the intersection of law and technology, including but not limited to: technology and the public interest, privacy, internet law, intellectual property, antitrust, First Amendment issues, entertainment and news media, telecommunications, biotechnology, and cybercrime.

Deadline

Submissions must be received by 11:59pm PST on April 2, 2024.

Rules

The competition is open to all currently enrolled graduate-level law students (including J. D., L.L.M., and J.S.D. candidates, along with law students outside of the United States). Students may submit only one entry. Pieces by student co-authors are accepted. Submitted papers must be unpublished. Papers must be no more than 50 pages long, including footnotes, unless there are extraordinary circumstances. Do NOT use endnotes. Margins should be 1”, minimum. Body text must be double-spaced. Font must be Times New Roman or a similar serif font, and 12 point. Footnotes may be 10 point and single-spaced, but there should be a space between notes. Citations must conform to the 21st Ed. of The Bluebook. Submissions are judged anonymously, so the author’s name should not appear anywhere on the paper. To submit an entry, please go to tinyurl.com/BTLJ2024WRITINGCOMPETITION and submit all necessary information. You will need to upload a completed cover sheet and a copy of your paper. Please do not combine the cover sheet and the copy of your paper. Submissions MUST include a signed cover sheet that may be downloaded from the Journal website or found on: tinyurl.com/BTLJ2024COVERSHEET. Please submit your paper as a Microsoft Word compatible document (.doc or .docx format) and saved as the following format: “[first name] [lastname]_[first few words of your title].” (Ex.“AdamSmith_MyTitle”). Documents will be re-named before submissions are reviewed. This is for organizational purposes. Winners will be notified and final results will appear on the Journal’s website in late spring 2024.

e-mail wzhang3@berkeley.edu with questions.

Nina Zhang

Notes & Comments Editor

Berkeley Technology Law Journal U.C. Berkeley School of Law

*To be eligible for publication, the winning article must meet the Journal’s publication standards.