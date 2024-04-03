COMPLETE VOLUME 39, ISSUE 1
FRONT MATTER
ARTICLES
- Back in the Driver’s Seat: The United States Should Enact a Unified Automated Vehicle Law and Regulation
by James Ng
- TL;DR: The Law and Linguistics of Social Platform Terms-Of-Use
by Tim R Samples, Katherine Ireland & Caroline Kraczon
- Researcher Access to Social Media Data: Lessons from Clinical Trial Data Sharing
by Christopher J. Morten, Gabriel Nicholas & Salomé Viljoen
- Everything You Want: The Paradox of Customized Intellectual Property Regimes
by Derek E. Bambauer