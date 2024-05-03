Volume 39, Special Issue, Life Sciences Innovation Case Study Project

COMPLETE VOLUME 39, SPECIAL ISSUE
FRONT MATTER
ARTICLES
- Introducing the Life Sciences Innovation Case Study Project
by Allison A. Schmitt
- Serendipitous Lab Discovery to Commercial Blockbuster: The Invention of Lyrica
by Kaidi (Ted) Zhang
- Innovation to Contain the HIV/AIDS Crisis: A Truvada Case Study
by William P. Kasper
- How Ketamine Became an Antidepressant
by Vincent Joralemon
- The Car-T Cell Therapy Innovation Drivers: A Yescarta Case Study
by Christine R. O’Brien Laramy
- The Invention of Next-Generation Sequencing
by Caressa N. Tsai