2024 Fall Symposium — Race, Rights, and Innovation: Cultivating Equity in the Digital World

Join us for Race, Rights, and Innovation: Cultivating Equity in the Digital World, a thought-provoking event exploring the intersection of race, technology, and legal frameworks. We’ll delve into the historical treatment of minority creators in copyright law, unpack the racial disparities in patent law and innovation, and discuss the challenges and opportunities for diversity in content moderation on social media platforms. Through engaging panel discussions and insightful conversations, we’ll address pressing issues such as name/likeness protections, Generative AI’s impact on copyrighted works, the need for greater diversity in patent law, and the racial implications of content moderation algorithms. Together, we’ll explore how these issues shape our digital landscape and what steps we can take to foster greater equity and inclusion.