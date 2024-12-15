COMPLETE VOLUME 39, ISSUE 3
FRONT MATTER
ARTICLES
- Preface: Pamela Samuelson and the Promotion of Progress
by Molly Van Houweling
- Pam and Inspiring Technologists
by Joseph Lorenzo Hall, PhD
- Second-Degree Intellectual Property
by Daniel J. Gervais, PhD
- Pam Samuelson and the Emergence of the Technology Law and Policy Clinical Movement
by Jason M. Schultz
- Back to the Future: Navigating the Copyright/Contract Interface in the Generative AI Era
by Niva Elkin-Koren
- Relational Innovation and the Public Benefits of Copying
by Margaret Chon
- Committed to Copyright’s Constitutional Role
by Michael W. Carroll