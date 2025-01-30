Announcing the Berkeley Technology Law Journal 2025 Writing Competition!

About the Competition

The Berkeley Technology Law Journal is soliciting entries for our annual student writing competition. It is highly competitive. The first-place winner will work with BTLJ’s editors in the fall to prepare the article for publication in Volume 41, Issue 1. Previous winners have written about discriminatory data practices, Fourth Amendment implications for compelling passwords, regulation of autonomous vehicles, and more.

We accept submissions from law students (including J.D., L.L.M., and J.S.D. candidates, along with law students outside of the United States) on a wide variety of topics at the intersection of law and technology. These topics include but are not limited to technology and the public interest, privacy, internet law, intellectual property, antitrust and trade regulation, First Amendment issues, entertainment and news media, telecommunications, biotechnology, cybersecurity, and cybercrime. The first-place prize winner’s Student Note will be scheduled for editing and tentative publication in BTLJ Volume 41, Issue 1, and the Author will receive $1000. The second-place prize winner will receive $500. In addition, the best submission from a current Berkeley Law student will receive a prize of $250, known as the “Aldo Award.” The submission deadline is Monday, March 31, 2025 at 9:00AM PST. While we welcome submissions at any time, there is no competitive advantage to submitting early.

Submission Instructions

To submit an entry, please go to https://tinyurl.com/BTLJ2025WRITINGCOMPETITION and submit all necessary information. You will need to upload (1) a completed cover sheet (see below) and (2) a copy of your paper. Please do NOT combine the cover sheet and the copy of your paper. Submissions MUST include a signed cover sheet that may be downloaded from the Journal website or found on https://tinyurl.com/BTLJ2025COVERSHEET.

We would expect submissions to be no more than 50 double-spaced pages long, including footnotes, assuming standard font. Further formatting instructions can be found on the cover sheet. We will not consider papers that have been previously published.

For further information or questions, please email us at ericjritter@berkeley.edu and andracernavskis@berkeley.edu.