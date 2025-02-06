COMPLETE VOLUME 39, ISSUE 4
FRONT MATTER
ARTICLES
- Foreword
by Zhudi Huang And Jelena Laketić
- IPR Estoppel (& “Estoppel-Like”) Provisions: Balancing Patent Quality and Quiet Title
by Weijia (“Nina”) Zhang
- Patent Enablement After Amgen v. Sanofi
by John Moore
- Beyond Appropriation Art and Algorithms: Examining the Precedent Set by Warhol v. Goldsmith and its Implications for Artificial Intelligence
by Nicole S. Boucher
- Jack Daniel’s v. VIP Products: Preserving the Rogers Test for Bad Spaniels
by Devangini Rai
- Consumer Litigation as Privacy Regulation: Assessing the Merits of Session Replay Wiretapping Claims
by Maya Darrow
- Left in the Dark: Evaluating the FTC’s Limitations in Combatting Dark Patterns
by Gaurav Lalsinghani
- “Delicate Task”: Content Moderation and Intermediary Liability In A Post-DSA World
by Tiana Wang
- Forum Shopping by Hyperlink: Internet Jurisdiction Under Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co.
by Alex Le