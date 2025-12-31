COMPLETE VOLUME 40, ISSUE 3
FRONT MATTER
ARTICLES
- Foreword
by Nicole Boucher and John Moore
- Antitrust and the Orange Book: An Analysis of Efforts to Reduce Improper Listings
by Monica Jeung
- The Interaction of Obviousness-Type Double Patenting and Patent Term Adjustment
by Han K. D. Le
- Foreign Conduct as a Measure of Patent Damages After Brumfield v. IBG
by William R. Clark
- Designing Around Obviousness: The Implications of LKQ v. GM Global
by Tyler Kotchman
- “Are Apps Products?”: Consumer Software and Products Liability
by Karina A. Sanchez
- Immunizing the Algorithm Only as Much as It Needs: Rethinking How Courts Analyze Algorithms Under Section 230
by Andra Cernavskis
- AI Export Controls: Safeguard or a Straitjacket?
by Siwen D. Cremean
- Hyter-Ritoriality: The Proper Extraterritorial Scope of the Defend Trade Secrets Act
by Ben Clifner
- Syntel v. TriZetto: Balancing Compensation and Deterrence in Trade Secret Remedies
by Duane H. Yoo
- Developing Anti-Kickback Compliance Guidance at the Intersection of “Sponsored” and “Genetic Testing” Programs
by Yasameen Joulaee
- Ring the Alarm: An Analysis of the FTC’s Health Breach Notification Rule
by Alexis Tatum
SURVEY