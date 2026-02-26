AI’s Future May Be Quantum

Stephanie Seoyun Hwang, J.D. Class of 2028

While most people recognize AI as a transformative force, fewer are aware of one of the key technologies fueling its progress: quantum computing. In fact, many governments and tech industry actors see it as the next frontier that could supercharge AI’s future capabilities.

Instead of bits (0 or 1) used in conventional computing, quantum computing relies on “qubits,” which can be 0 and 1 at the same time. That means a quantum computer can handle multiple calculations in parallel, while a standard computer tests possible solutions one at a time in a long, linear marathon. Problems that might stymie a normal supercomputer for millennia could, in theory, be solved by a quantum machine in hours or even minutes.

That promise has triggered a global investment race. Governments, tech giants, and startups alike are investing enormous sums to speed up progress: companies like IBM, Google, and Microsoft have launched well-funded projects to push quantum hardware beyond small prototypes. In Chicago, for example, a company called PsiQuantum began building a large-scale, 300,000-square-foot “Quantum Park” in partnership with the Chicago Quantum Exchange, aiming to construct one of the country’s first quantum computers designed to operate reliably at scale. Similar moves are underway worldwide, including in Europe, China, and Australia—all keen to establish themselves as leaders in quantum technology. China has committed approximately $15.3 billion in public funds for quantum computing, significantly eclipsing U.S. investments of around $3.8 billion. China’s ambition to lead in this technology sector is evident.

But quantum computing’s upside comes with serious security implications. Nearly all modern digital life—banking systems, government communications, health records, and private messages—depends on cryptographic schemes that quantum computers could eventually break. Right now, these machines are not yet powerful enough to threaten the mainstream cryptographic systems that protect digital information. But experts are already preparing for “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks—where adversaries store encrypted data now in the hopes they can break the encryption later. To counter these risks, organizations like the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have been identifying and standardizing new, “quantum-resistant” encryption methods. Yet, transitioning global infrastructure to these updated standards could take several years.

This technological race is unfolding against a volatile political backdrop. During the current Trump administration, there has been an extreme push for deregulation on Capitol Hill. On the one hand, lighter regulation might spur quantum innovation—companies could move faster, test more freely, and bring new technologies to market without extensive red tape. On the other, a lighter regulatory touch could mean less oversight and fewer coordinated policies to ensure data protection standards keep pace with rapidly evolving quantum capabilities.

As companies and governments grapple with technological challenges associated with quantum computing, they must also make difficult decisions about the speed of innovation—weighing the risk of moving too quickly against the risk of being left behind.