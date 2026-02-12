Announcing the Berkeley Technology Law Journal 2026 Writing Competition!

About the Competition

The Berkeley Technology Law Journal is soliciting entries for our annual student writing competition. It is highly competitive. The first-place winner will work with BTLJ’s editors in the fall to prepare the article for publication in Volume 42, Issue 1. Previous winners have written about challenges to getting into court on data privacy claims, discriminatory data practices, Fourth Amendment implications for compelling passwords, and more.

We accept submissions from law students (including J.D., LL.M., and J.S.D. candidates, along with law students outside of the United States) on a wide variety of topics at the intersection of law and technology. These topics include but are not limited to technology and the public interest, privacy, internet law, intellectual property, antitrust and trade regulation, First Amendment issues, entertainment and news media, telecommunications, biotechnology, cybersecurity, and cybercrime. The first-place prize winner’s Student Note will be scheduled for editing and tentative publication in BTLJ Volume 42, Issue 1, and the Author will receive $1000. The second-place prize winner will receive $500. In addition, the best submission from a current Berkeley Law student will receive a prize of $250, known as the “Aldo Award.” The submission deadline is Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 11:59PM local time. Although we welcome submissions at any time, there is no competitive advantage to submitting early.

Submission Instructions

To submit an entry, please go to BTLJ 2026 WRITING COMPETITION and submit all necessary information. You will need to upload (1) a completed cover sheet and (2) a copy of your paper. Please do NOT combine the cover sheet and the copy of your paper. Submissions MUST include a signed Cover Sheet.

We expect submissions to be 20–40 double-spaced pages long, including footnotes, assuming standard font. Submissions longer than 50 pages will not be considered. Further formatting instructions can be found on the cover sheet. We will not consider papers that have been previously published.

For further information or questions, please email us at whitney.harris@berkeley.edu and lee.chi.yin@berkeley.edu.