COMPLETE VOLUME 40, ISSUE 4
FRONT MATTER
ARTICLES
- Foreword: AI Governance at the Crossroads
by Emily Rehmet & Yasameen Joulaee
- An American’s Guide to the EU AI Act
by Margot E. Kaminski & Andrew D. Selbst
-
Recentering Public Values in AI Governance: Examples from the Biden Administration
by Deirdre K. Mulligan & Kenneth A. Bamberger
- JudgeGPT: When Progress Meets Precedent
by Hon. Isabela Ferrari, Niyati Narang & Colleen V. Chien
- The OMB Artificial Intelligence Memoranda
by Sorelle A. Friedler & Andrew D. Selbst
- Taking Standards Seriously: The Case for a Private Standards-Based Approach to AI Governance
by Alexander R. Mueller & Christopher S. Yoo
- Students, Power, and Technology
by Mona Sloane, Ella Duus & Bertrall Ross