Cell-Site Simulators Operate in a Legal Grey Area

Hyunsoo Kim, J.D. Class of 2028

Introduction

Cell-site simulators, also known as International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers, are surveillance devices used to intercept mobile signals, allowing users to capture cellular metadata. While a variety of companies manufacture cell-site simulators with varied capabilities and mechanisms, their fundamental function is to operate as a digital dragnet to gather information from up to 10,000 cellular devices simultaneously within a certain range.

Initially developed for the military and intelligence community, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) utilized them as early as 1995, and federal, state, and local agencies now widely employ cell-site simulators. Markedly, in 2025, there was a surge in procurement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In 2014, the Wall Street Journal revealed a 2007 Department of Justice program that employed cell-site simulators known as “dirtboxes” on airplanes to collect data from thousands of mobile phones domestically. However, despite their widespread deployment, few court opinions or legislation address their use. The technical mechanisms of cell-site simulators challenge the protections offered by the Fourth Amendment in an era where digital connectivity with a cellular device is more of a functional necessity rather than a voluntary choice. Hence, establishing legal guardrails to ensure stricter judicial oversight of cell-site simulators is critical in ensuring that individual participation in digital connectivity does not become a waiver of Fourth Amendment rights.

Cell-Site Simulator Technical Mechanisms

Cell-site simulators fundamentally operate by simulating a cellular tower, forcing connection to it rather than a service provider’s legitimate cellular tower. Wireless carriers provide cellular coverage through a network of base stations. To ensure optimum network connectivity, cellular devices constantly monitor signal strength of nearby cellular base stations, and connect to the most attractive base station. This is an automatic process that occurs in the background, with no user input required. Cell-site simulators exploit this feature by broadcasting a powerful signal to force devices within its effective range to establish a connection with it. Once connected, the simulator can intercept and collect a wide range of data. According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, cell-site simulators can collect identifying information such as the cellular device location, IMSI number, metadata, including the content of unencrypted phone calls and text messages, and data usage, such as websites visited.

Legal Issues

With the rise of usage in surveillance technology by law enforcement agencies, cell-site simulators currently operate in a legal gray area that challenges the bedrock of Fourth Amendment protections in the digital age. In the 1970s, through United States v. Miller and Smith v. Maryland, the Court established the third-party doctrine, that people who voluntarily give information to third parties generally have no reasonable expectation of privacy. However, in the digital era, this “voluntary” conveyance has become a functional necessity of modern life due to the inherent mechanisms of the technology. The Supreme Court recognized this shift in 2014 in the landmark case Riley v. California, in which the Court unanimously held that the warrantless search and seizure of a cell phone’s digital contents was unconstitutional under the Fourth Amendment. The Court recognized that “modern cell phones are not just another technological convenience,” and that because they hold the “privacies of life” such as browsing history, familial associations, sexual associations, etc., the aggregate data serves as a comprehensive chronicle of a person’s life. Riley served as a foundation for the landmark decision in Carpenter v. United States, where the Court rejected the government’s argument that a phone “voluntarily” broadcast its cell site location information (CSLI) every time it pinged a cell tower to maintain a connection. The Court held that obtaining CSLI required a warrant under the Fourth Amendment, and recognized that the Government “fail[ed] to contend with the seismic shifts in digital technology.” Given the unique nature of CSLI, the indispensability of using cell phones to participate in modern society, and the automatic nature of data connections that a phone performs with its network, the Court held that users do not truly “voluntarily” share their location in a manner that waives Fourth Amendment protections.

Furthermore, because cell-site simulators threaten the Fourth Amendment’s particularity requirement due to their dragnet nature of third-party data collection, states are pushing legislative efforts to address this issue. California enacted the California Electronic Communications Privacy Act (CalECPA), which mandates a warrant for all cell-site simulator deployments and requires strict minimization of data collected from non-targets. Furthermore, California’s SB 741 adds a layer of accountability, requiring local governments to hold public hearings and approve a usage and privacy policy prior to a local agency acquiring cell-site simulators. In New York in 2025, A2461/S6567 would ban cell-site simulator use by law enforcement officers; the bills currently sit in committee.

Conclusion

The rapid proliferation of cell-site simulators by law enforcement currently represents a critical junction in jurisprudence. Through Carpenter, courts have recognized the seismic shift in digital technology and the associated privacy concerns. Furthermore, while legislative efforts such as CalECPA and SB 741 provide heightened protections, they currently represent a patchwork response to a national issue. Ultimately, the question remains as to how the judicial and legislative framework will evolve with surveillance technology and grapple with the delicate balance between protecting public interests while protecting privacy.