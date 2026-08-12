COMPLETE VOLUME 41, ISSUE 2
FRONT MATTER
ARTICLES
- Harboring No Hallucinations: Amending Rule 11 for the Generative AI Era
by Alberto Rodriguez
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Balancing the Scales or Undercutting Quality Control? An Empirical Investigation of the Impact of Discretionary Denials on Invalidity Challenges
by Shawn Miller, Gabriel Faria Bernardes, VinhHuy Le, & Sabina Menzhausen
- Using Agency Law to Tame AI Agents
by Deven R. Desai & Mark O. Riedl
- Rebooting FDA Regulation of Medical AI
by Robert J. Kim
- The Arbitrary Myth: Challenging Trademark Law’s Elevation of Arbitrary Marks
by Dustin Marlan
- Platform Federalism: How to Countervail Platform Power
by Artur Pericles L. Monteiro
- How Close Is Close Enough: Examining the Concrete Impact of TransUnion on Statutory Data Privacy Violations
by Emily Hua