COMPLETE VOLUME 32, ISSUE 4
FRONT MATTER
ARTICLES
- Introduction: Antitrust, Standard Essential Patents, and the Fallacy of the Anticommons Tragedy: Legal and Industrial Policy Concerns
by Sohvi Leih & David J. Teece
- Has the Academy Led Patent Law Astray?
by Jonathan M. Barnett
- Why Incentives for “Patent Holdout” Threaten to Dismantle FRAND, and Why It Matters
by Richard A. Epstein & Kayvan B. Noroozi
- The Smallest Salable Patent-Practicing Unit: Observations on Its Origins, Development, and Future
by David Kappos & Paul R. Michel
- Litigation of Standards-Essential Patents in Europe: A Comparative Analysis
by Jorge L. Contreras, Fabian Gaessler, Christian Helmers & Brian J. Love
- The “Tragedy of the Anticommons” Fallacy: A Law and Economics Analysis of Patient Thickets and FRAND Licensing
by David J. Teece
- Is There an Anticommons Tragedy in the World Smartphone Industry?
by Alexander Galetovic, Stephen Haber & Lew Zaretzki