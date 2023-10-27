calendardigital-marketingit-solutionslocation-dotlogo-footertech-journal-logo-footerweb-development
Home News & Updates 2023 BCLT-BTLJ Symposium: California Constitutional Privacy at 50: Power of State Law and Promoting Racial Justice in the Digital Age

Published On
October 27th, 2023

photo of panelists Melissa Goodman, Anita L. Allen, Scott Skinner-Thompson, Angel Diaz, and Matt CagleOur 4th annual BCLT-BTLJ symposium took place on Friday, October 27, 2023.

We are proud to present the following pieces to accompany the Symposium:

A recording of the symposium will be available shortly.