2023 BCLT-BTLJ Symposium: California Constitutional Privacy at 50: Power of State Law and Promoting Racial Justice in the Digital Age

Our 4th annual BCLT-BTLJ symposium took place on Friday, October 27, 2023.
We are proud to present the following pieces to accompany the Symposium:
- Artificial Intelligence and the Right to Privacy by Chris Conley
- Realizing a Right to Privacy and Cybersecurity through California’s Commercial Law by Stacy-Ann Elvy
- Not Just Bodies and Homes: Autonomy Privacy Under Article I, Section 1 by Jacob Snow
- Accessibility Is Not an Excuse to Forgo Privacy by Al Malecha, JD 2024
A recording of the symposium will be available shortly.