The Articles within this issue are derived from presentations delivered at the Berkeley-NYU Symposium entitled The Impact of the Patent System on Markets for Technology, held at the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business on February 23–24, 2023. The TIIP Program at the Classical Liberal Institute (NYU School of Law), Berkeley Center for Law and Technology (BCLT), and the Tusher Center, Institute for Business Innovation, Haas School of Business jointly hosted the symposium. Thank you to the contributors for their help in organizing the symposium and for sharing their work with us.
VOLUME 38, SYMPOSIUM: THE IMPACT OF THE PATENT SYSTEM ON MARKETS FOR TECHNOLOGY
FRONT MATTER
ARTICLES
- Foreword
by Robert Merges
- Antitrust Mercantilism: The Strategic Devaluation of Intellectual Property Rights in Wireless Markets
by Jonathan M. Barnett
- Protecting Innovation in The Mobile Wireless Ecosystem: Understanding and Addressing “Hold-Out”
by Kalyan Dasgupta & David J. Teece
- How Weak are Strong Patents: Patent Holdout and Small(er) Technology Firms
by Bowman Heiden & Matthew Rappaport
- Hit the Road, Jack: The Auto Industry as the Next Vehicle for Predatory Infringement
Kristen Jakobsen Osenga
- The 2022 IEEE IPR Policy Changes: Legal and Policy Implications
Manveen Singh
- Pay No Attention to the Comparable Behind the Curtain! The Harms of Opacity in Standard Essential Patent Licensing
Barbara Lauriat
- Patent Injunctions and the Frand Commitment: A Case Study in the ETSI Intellectual Property Rights Policy
Adam Mossoff
- Patents as Hedges
Ted Sichelman
- Evidence of Systematic Patent Holdout
Kirti Gupta & Urška Petrovčič