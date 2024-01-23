COMPLETE VOLUME 38, ISSUE 3
FRONT MATTER
ARTICLES
- Foreword
by Jennifer M. Urban
- Rising Above Liability: The Digital Services Act as a Blueprint for the Second Generation of Global Internet Rules
by Martin Husovec
- Three Sizes Fit Some: Why Content Regulation Needs Test Suites
by Rebecca Tushnet
- How the European Union Outsources the Task of Human Rights Protection to Platforms and Users: The Case of User-Generated Content Monetization
by Martin Senftleben, João Pedro Quintais & Arlette Meiring
- An Economic Model of Online Intermediary Liability
by James Grimmelmann & Pengfei Zhang
- When the Digital Services Act Goes Global
by Anupam Chander